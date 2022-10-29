Jammu AAP leader join BJP with supporters

Jammu Tawi, Oct 29: Senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Satish Shastri and eight activists joined the BJP today, saying only BJP can strengthen the nation and serve the people better.

Admitting Shastri and other activists, Jammu Kashmir BJP President, Ravinder Raina and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed them to the party fold at its headquarters in Jammu.

Ashish Abrol, Rakesh Shastri, Rakesh Bali, Ashok Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Sunita Devi, Charu Abrol and Madan Lal Sharma were the others who left AAP to join the BJP.

Raina said, Shastri was a dedicated social worker and hoped that all the new members will uphold the principles, policies and programmes of the party.

Shastri said he repented his earlier decision to join the AAP and realised that only BJP can strengthen the nation. He said he felt at ease, comfortable, enlightened, and willing to serve the people.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the doors of the BJP are open for all those who want to serve the people and strengthen the nationalist forces.