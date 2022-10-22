Intensify activities under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: CS to DCs

Jammu Tawi, Oct 21: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon all the Deputy Commissioners to intensify their activities under the pan-nation programme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The meeting was attended by both the Divisional Commissioners; Commissioner Secretary, Culture; Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officers physically or through virtual mode.

The Chief Secretary took note of activities conducted under this programme so far. He enquired from each of the Deputy Commissioner about the nature and number of activities carried out during this month. He directed them to keep a target of uploading atleast 100 events per day on the portal.

Dr Mehta urged each of them to ensure that only relevant activities with good quality photographs and videos are uploaded only. He stressed on coordination between the Youth Services and Sports, Higher Education, School Education, Rural Development, R&B and other departments for conducting as many activities as possible in each district.

He asked for the participation of masses in these activities as these are actually meant for them. He emphasised on giving opportunity to each citizen of J&K to either hone his/her skills in the arena of sports or culture. He observed that all these activities are prelude to the ‘Amritkaal’, the nation is passing through. He declared that the activities should go on daily basis till 15th of August, 2023.

Pertinent to mention here that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.

Later on the Chief Secretary also reviewed arrangements ahead of the festival of lights, Diwali. He asked both the Divisional Commissioners to ensure that all amenities are provided to people on this special eve.

He directed for ensuring quality power and water supply to all the areas where people are observing this festival.