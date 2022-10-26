Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara, 1 Terrorist Killed, Operation Continues: Police

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: A terrorist has been killed as Infiltration bid was foiled by Security forces in Sadpura Tangdhar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

A top police officer told that a Infiltration bid was foiled in Sadpura area of Tangdhar by joint team of Police and 3/8 Gorkha Rifles.

One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the gunfight as operation continues in the area,the officer added. More details shall follow.