Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, militant killed

Srinagar, Oct 31: A militant was killed after forces foiled

an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on

Monday, while arms and ammunition were also

recovered from the area.

A top official told that based on specific inputs, a joint

search operation was launched in Jumagund area of

Kupwara, where a non-local militant was seeing trying to

infiltrate.

Following searches, the militant was challenged by the

forces leading to a brief exchange of gunfire from both

the sides, however, retaliatory firing leads to the killing of

the militant, official said.

A search operation was also launched following the

killing of a militant, resulting in the recovery of one AK

series rifle and other arms and ammunition, official

added.

Notably, this was the second failed infiltration bid in

Kupwara this month. Earlier on 26 Oct, 2022 a Pakistan

based militant was killed in the Keran sector and a PoK

national card and Pakistani currency were recovered

from the slain militant. On 25 September, another bid

was foiled at Machil sector in Kupwara in which two

militants were killed.