Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, militant killed

Srinagar, Oct 31: A militant was killed after forces foiled
an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on
Monday, while arms and ammunition were also
recovered from the area.
A top official told that based on specific inputs, a joint
search operation was launched in Jumagund area of
Kupwara, where a non-local militant was seeing trying to
infiltrate.
Following searches, the militant was challenged by the
forces leading to a brief exchange of gunfire from both
the sides, however, retaliatory firing leads to the killing of
the militant, official said.
A search operation was also launched following the
killing of a militant, resulting in the recovery of one AK
series rifle and other arms and ammunition, official
added.
Notably, this was the second failed infiltration bid in
Kupwara this month. Earlier on 26 Oct, 2022 a Pakistan
based militant was killed in the Keran sector and a PoK
national card and Pakistani currency were recovered
from the slain militant. On 25 September, another bid
was foiled at Machil sector in Kupwara in which two
militants were killed.
