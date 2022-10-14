Indian Student Stabbed 11 Times Had Gone To Australia To Pursue His Ph.D, Just A Month Ago

In a shocking incident, an Indian national pursuing education in Australia has been left in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times.

The student, identified as Shubham Garg, who is pursuing Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, was brutally attacked with a knife and allegedly stabbed 11 times on October 6.The 28-year-old was walking along the Pacific Highway while returning to his place of residence at around 10:30 pm when he was attacked.According to the police, Daniel Norwood, a 27-year-old local man approached Garg and demand cash and his phone. When he refused Norwood allegedly stabbed Garg many times in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.Local media reported that an injured Garg sought assistance from a nearby house before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Garg, who is from Agra, Uttar Pradesh underwent multiple surgeries and continues to be in critical condition in the hospital.According to Australian authorities, the accused, Norwood was arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder.A local court in Hornsby denied him bail and he will remain in custody for at least till 14 December 2022, the date of the next hearing.Garg’s family in Agra said that he had completed a Bachelor of Technology and Master of Science degree from IIT Madras and went to Australia on September 1 to pursue his Ph.D.With the youth’s condition remaining critical, his family said they have been trying to get a visa for Australia for the past seven days, but haven’t been able to secure it. “My brother Shubham Garg, 28,from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition.We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him,” Kavya Garg, the sister of the injured student wrote on Twitter.