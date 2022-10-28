India to see biggest jump in energy demand: IEA

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi, Oct 28: India is likely to see the world’s biggest rise in energy demand this decade, with demand climbing 3%

annually due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook

released on Thursday.

“India becomes the world’s most populous country by 2025 and, combined with the twin forces of urbanisation and

industrialisation, this underpins rapid growth in energy demand, which rises by more than 3% per year in the Stated Policies

Scenario from 2021 to 2030,” IEA said. “It sees the largest increase in energy demand of any country.”

While the push for renewable energy will see it meeting as much as 60% of the growth in demand for power, coal will

continue to meet a third of overall energy demand by 2030 and another quarter will be met by oil.