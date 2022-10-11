India Silk Expo extended till Oct 17 at Jammu

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Oct 11: After gaining a huge response from customers in Jammu and on the public demand, Hastahshilpi Silk India Expo being organized by

Hastahshilpi in the Hotel Country Inn, Jhelum Resort, here will be extended from October 11 to 17, 2022 with up to 50 percent discount as a mark of

Karwa Chauth and Diwali festival celebrations. In Hastahshilpi Silk India Expo 2022 the silk weavers from all over the country including Jammu and

Kashmir have displayed pure and probable artistry with their weaving art. They have also displayed the pomp of festivals in silk.

Exhibition cum sale of silk products across the country be taught about India’s dazzling pure and probable silks of Tassar, Eri, Mulberry & Muga Silk

products, showcase purest silk goods by endorsed Silk Retailers, Manufacturers and Exporters of India, President of the organization Rajesh Kumar

said.

Products on display in the exhibition include Organic Tassar Silk Saris, Suit & Stoles from Bihar, Creap Silk, Georgette Silk, Arini Silk & Printed

Sarees from Karnataka, Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees & Designer fancy Sarees from Tamil Nadu, Dharmavara, Mangalagiri Gadwal, Uppada &

Pochampalli Sarees from Andra Pradesh, Lucknowi Chikan, Mulbari, Jamdani, Jamawar Silk & Chiffon Silk from Uttar Pradesh, Designer Dress

materials from Maharashtra, Patiala & Fulkari Dress materials from Punjab, Sambalpuri, lkkat, Bomkai Sarees and Handloom Silk Cotton from Orissa,

Exclusive Raw Silk Saris, Kosa Silk, Tassar Suit & Duppatta from Chhattisgarh, Maheswari, Chanderi Silk Sarees & Suit from Madhya Pradesh,

Baluchari, Dhaka Masli, Boutique Saris, Kantha Saris, Zordoshi from West Bengal, Muga & Eri Silk Sarees from Assam, Kashmir silk, Shawls Suit &

Pashmina from Jammu & Kashmir and Kota Silk, Hand Block Print Dress & Saree from Rajasthan.

One of the weavers, who brought the Kanjeevaram saree, told that the saree made of gold zari is woven in a year After making a saree, its

pattern is burnt so that it cannot be copied again. These patterns are first made on paper and then on the computer. Accordingly, weaving is done on the

welt. Dhirendra Singh, who caine from Assam in the exhibition, has brought a Mekhla saree with him.