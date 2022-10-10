India sends demarche to Canada over ‘Khalistan referendum’, reminds them of Kanishka bombing

New Delhi: India has shot another demarche to Canada as a banned Sikh group prepares to hold a second referendum over Khalistan in recent times, advocating its cessation from the mainland. New Delhi has even reminded Ottawa of the bombing of the Emperor Kanishka aircraft (Air India flight 182) in 1985 which blew up over the Atlantic Ocean killing all 329 aboard, including 268 Canadian citizens. The bomb was planted by Canadian Sikh militants.



The demarche, or a formal note of protest between governments, comes after India was informed that the second referendum would be held on 6 November in Paul Coffey Arena, Mississauga.



The last one was held on 19 September in Brampton, Ontario, following which India issued a rare travel advisory against Canada over rising anti-India incidents and hate crimes.

New Delhi has even reminded Ottawa of the bombing of the Emperor Kanishka aircraft (Air India flight 182) in 1985 which blew up over the Atlantic Ocean killing all 329 aboard, including 268 Canadian citizens. The bomb was planted by Canadian Sikh militants.

The demarche, or a formal note of protest between governments, comes after India was informed that the second referendum would be held on 6 November in Paul Coffey Arena, Mississauga.

The last one was held on 19 September in Brampton, Ontario, following which India issued a rare travel advisory against Canada over rising anti-India incidents and hate crimes. India has also lodged a stern complaint with Canadian authorities over the recent vandalisation of a temple in Toronto, which the Canadian police are still investigating. The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was defaced with anti-India graffiti.