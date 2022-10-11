India Post set to launch Parcel Packaging Services in J&K, Ladakh UTs

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The authorities of India Post today said that they are set to launch Parcel Packaging Service at Srinagar GPO and Jammu and Leh for the convenience of the people apart from the Mobile Parcel Booking Service to make the process further easy for the general masses.In this regard, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle Niraj Kumar on the occasion of ‘National Postal Week-2022’ said that the Postal Department has been providing extensive and fast services in mail transmission of letters, postcards, inland letters, registered letters apart from Post Office savings bank services and is set to launch an array of services which are aimed at the welfare and convenience of the people.

“Apart from the Parcel Packaging Service, we are also planning to launch Mobile Parcel Booking Service, which is going to be a new thing under which the postmasters will go to the doorsteps to book parcels on the spot; bringing services to people,” he said.

It was under the same initiative, he said, yesterday Shikara Post service for the people living in and around Dal Lake was launched and the same is going to ensure more convenience to people.

Post-Master General said that in the last 30 years, the Post Office here has started several new customer-friendly services like speed post, Business Post Express, Parcel Post, Business Parcel, e-Post, e-Payment, and Electronic Money Order. “These services are being widely used by the public and the details about these are available on www.indiapost.gov.in,” he said.

He, on the occasion, informed that 1432 Post Offices are providing services in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UTs while the National Sorting Hubs are functional at Srinagar, Jammu, and the Parcel Sorting Hubs running at Srinagar, Jammu, and Ladakh.

“Recently Special Parcel Booking Centre has been opened in Srinagar GPO and more than 16 Lakh IPPB accounts have been opened in J&K and Ladakh UTs after the service was launched in 2017,” he said.

He further said that there are 12 lakh Savings Bank accounts presently active in J&K besides about 20 thousand accounts for girl children under the scheme Sukanya Samridhi Yojna. “People are also benefited through Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme.”

Further, he said, there are more than 1.70 Lakh PLI/RPLI Policies currently operative in J&K Postal Circle and that the Department of Posts J&K Circle has also started Road Transport Network service between Srinagar to Leh and Vice versa on September 23, 2022, between Srinagar to Jammu on September.

He said that the India Post has inducted the latest technology in Post Offices and almost all the services like booking of articles in speed post parcels, Money Orders, PO Savings Bank, etc are being provided through computer operations while track and trace services have been made available for mail services.

“All the Head Post Offices and Sub Post Offices have been fully computerized. Further banking under Core Banking Services, ATM facilities are available in Post Offices,” he said.