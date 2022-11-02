India continues with Russian oil buys, cuts shipments from Saudi

Age ncies

Russia dominated Saudi Arabia in oil supplies as the world’s fastest-growing major economy for fossil fuels in October, relegating the Kingdom to third

place.

Saudi Arabia’s decline in India’s oil market has coincided with Russia’s rise, and ironically occurred amid growing diplomatic ties between Riyadh and New Delhi.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is visiting India this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian oil has become the

mainstay of Indian refiners in only six months, something that took decades for West Asian suppliers, and the US, to achieve.

The question now remains is for how long, as the US and Europe try to force the world to toe their line in imposing price caps on Russian oil from December.

Russian crude supplies rose marginally in October, underscoring India’s push-back against US pressure to stop Russian purchases.

Also, Indian refiners expanded their basket of Russian crude by adding 15 per cent East Siberia Pacific Ocean blends, 6 per cent of Arctic Oil, and 3 per cent of

Novy Port to their overall Urals-dominated Russian supply mix.

Russia supplied 891,000 barrels per day in October, a 20.5 per cent share of India’s crude import market, compared with 876,000 barrels per day of crude in

September, according to Vortexa, a London-based provider of commodity intelligence.

Saudi Arabia shipments slumped to 706,000 barrels per day last month, compared with 807,000 barrels per day in September – a 16 per cent share. Saudi

Arabia’s overall crude exports fell in October by 700,000 barrels per day, said Serena Huang, a Singapore-based analyst at Vortexa. That could have impacted

Indian volumes, she added.

Iraq was the biggest supplier of crude to India in October at 948,000 barrels per day, compared with 937,000 barrels a day in September, accounting for a

22 per cent share of India’s imports last month. India paid €509 million for Russian oil purchases last month as of October 24, according to the Centre for

Research on Energy and Clean Air. That compares with China’s €3.2 billion, Türkiye’s €931 million, and Germany’s €854 million.

Russia supplied 1 million barrels per day to India in September at $112 a barrel, becoming the biggest supplier, according to India’s Customs data.

Saudi Arabia supplied 874,000 barrels per day at $133 per barrel. Iraq came third with 864,000 barrels per day of crude last month at an average rate of

$107 a barrel.

India’s crude basket averaged $91 per barrel. Total crude purchases by India averaged $121 per barrel last month. The Customs data differs from the data

provided by agencies that track shipping movements. Indian refiners are also raising the imports of the Urals grade ahead of a price cap the US and Europe

plan to impose on Russian oil from early December, informed an industry official.