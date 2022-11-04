Imran Khan Making All Efforts To Politically Capitalise The Shooting Incident

BY SANKAR RAY

Mystery surrounds the failed assassination attempt on the erstwhile Prime Minister of Pakistan and chairman of the Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan on the seventh day of his protest march on Thursday afternoon demanding snap elections

after being forced from office in April this year. He was shot in his right sheen – not chest- while standing and waving to

thousands of cheering supporters at Gujranwala which is 200 kilometres from the national capital, Islamabad, and in the

province of Punjab where a PTI-led government is in power. Fortunately, the assassin seemed to have been amateurish and

not a seasoned hired killer.

Nonetheless, the PTI supremo had a feel of being in danger and claims to have made it public. Intra-Pakistan terrorism is

many times greater than alleged Islamabad-backed terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. The insecurity is so real that even some

woman journalists carry pistol while on assignment for covering events. Assassination attempt at Khan underscored growing

political insecurity in Pakistan, more so when the government and the PTI boss refuse to back down from their positions. “The

question that is being asked again and again is if we are a parliamentary system, and if this is to be a civilian government, then

let the electoral process continue, let the country go to general elections,” quipped Lahore-based political analyst Asad Rahim

Khan to Al Jazeera, a political analyst based in Lahore

Khan did lose no time to blame the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was just back from a successful visit to China.

Taking cue from him, the PTI secretary general Asad Umar said that the PTI party chairman believed Interior Minister Rana

Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal had orchestrated the attempt at his life on Thursday.. On

Khan’s behalf, he demanded that Sharif vacate office and that the demand was not accepted, nation -wide protests would take

place “Pakistan simply cannot continue to function like this,” he said.

President Arif Alvi tweeted condemning the “heinous assassination attempt on the brave Imran Khan” made it clear that

politicization of the incident would lead the nation to nowhere. He termed the attack “shocking, deceitful and cowardly”. He

hoped that Khan’’s injuries would be “non-critical”.

Veteran Pakistani journalist Hamid Khan told a TV channel that the PTI chief’s accusation, singling out the Pakistan premier

and others remained a blame without substantive evidence. Imran Khan is evidently trying to make political capital in order to

go ahead with his plan to be back to power. Until Thursday, King Khan was in back foot after audio leaks showing Khan,

allegedly heard talking about horse-trading and branding his opponents as “traitors” and the Election Commission of

Pakistan’s threat to annul his membership of National Assembly for five years.

While 14 people, all belonging to the opposition PTI were injured and one of whom succumbed to firing, the former-Pakistan

Test cricket captain is out of danger while other leaders like Faisal Javed were injured. The shooting was condemned inside

and outside Pakistan. The cricketers’ community aside, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justice Trudeau, was among those who

promptly condemned the incident “heinous” , asserting that violence should have no place in politics. Miltablishment has

expressed concern and called for prayers for Khan. “Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly

condemnable,” stated a press communiqué of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Interestingly, the Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi a senior PTI leader promptly suspending the entire staff including the

station house officer of the relevant police station for leakage of the video clip , containing the statement of the suspected

attacker who allegedly shot the former PM former prime minister Imran Khan. The failed assassin confessed that he shot the

PTI chief as he was “misleading” the nation and that he wasn’t assigned by anyone for the act. The Punjab CM also ordered

seizure of mobile phones of entire staff under the SHO.

The PM tweeted” I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words I have directed

Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured

people. The federal government assured all help to the Punjab government to strengthen security measures for political

leaders irrespective of party affiliation.

The PTI, led by its superman King Khan, in a video message just prior to the long march raised a slogan of ‘freedom

struggle. Pakistan is amidst slavery. It is better to die in protest rather than live like slaves, he said. The rhetoric is in Khan’s

tweet. “The sea of people along our March on the GT Road. For 6 months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the

country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?

Right at this time, the scenario tilts against the ruling coalition in Islalamabad. It is advantage-Imran. People on the street in

the national capital are seething with considerable anger in the aftermath of shooting at Gujranwala. Reports of protesters

blocking roads, burning tyres, and this could escalate into something big are pouring in.

(IPA Service)