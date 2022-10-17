IIT Jammu Convocation held

JAMMU, Oct 16: 3rd Convocation of IIT Jammu was held at the Jagti campus wherein 128 candidates were awarded Bachelor of Technology Degree while 48 candidates were awarded Master of Technology Degree and four candidates were presented with Doctor of Philosophy.

The President Gold Medal was awarded to Siddharth Srivastava from Civil Engineering. Director’s Gold Medal was awarded to Abhishek Keshri from the Mechanical Engineering Department and the Institute’s Gold Medal for M Tech was awarded to Mrigank Jha.Abhinav Sharma, Mathi Saihemanth, Daksh Chauhan, Rishabh Ranjan, Abhishek Keshri were presented with the Institute’s Silver Medal for Bachelor of Technology. Animesh, Parth Dharmendra Kumar Pathak, Navjot Kumar and Vipul Raj were awarded with the Institute’s Silver Medal for Master of Technology.

Graduating students along with their friends and family were all present at the campus during the event. The awards included Bank of Baroda Achievers Award 2022 for Best Academic Performance, Bank of Baroda Achievers Award 2022 for All-round performance, Prof S K Jain Leadership Award Outstanding Doctoral Student Award, Prof Ashok K Ahuja Steel Structures Award and Alumni Award for Best New Initiative.

It was followed by Institute app release IRA and Cultural activities. Director’s Tribal Chair announcement was also done during the event. On this note, an MoU was signed between IIT Jammu and Tribal Research Institute, J&K in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to establish a Tribal Chair in the institute. Director, IIT Jammu, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur announced the set up of Tribal Chair at the institute.

The institute’s Chairman, Dr Sharad Kumar Sarf, Director Manoj Gaur along with Registrar, members BOG and Senators were present at the event.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, who is Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister of India, was the chief guest for the event and Hitesh Oberoi, who is Co-promoter, MD and CEO Info Edge India Limited, was the commencement speaker.

The Chairman gave the students the mantras for leading a successful life while Dr G Satheesh Reddy encouraged the graduating students towards fulfilling the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. The Director in his speech highlighted all the important events of the past year.