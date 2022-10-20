IIM Sambalpur inks MoU with SIDBI

Jammu Tawi: Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (Odisha) and SIDBI have inked a memorandum of understanding

(MoU) on 18th October 2022, to strengthen the small business/ micro enterprise ecosystem of various weaving and craft

clusters across the State and the country. Several strategic interventions will be undertaken under the partnership focused on

strengthening the supply-chains, helping clusters become self-sustainable and developing a culture of entrepreneurship.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, and Dr. Subhransu Acharya, CGM SIDBI in

the august presence of dignitaries- Monisha Banerjee DM & Collector, Bargarh; Ananya Das, DM & Collector, Sambalpur

and Akash Mishra, Director, Government Affairs, East Region Flipkart Group. Dr. Surendra Meher and Ramkrishna Meher,

the master weavers from the Bargarh/ Sambalpur handloom clusters also graced the occasion. The event also marked the

announcement of IIM’s partnership with flipkart to facilitate access of these weavers to digital e-commerce platforms. Dr.

Subhransu Acharya, CGM, SIDBI in his intervention briefed about SIDBI ‘s approach towards development of clusters. Prof.

Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, highlighted the importance of the MoU with SIDBI and the impact it aims to

achieve by building capacities of the weavers operating at the bottom of the pyramid to access formal markets.

Ananya Das, DM and Collector, Sambalpur while endorsing CGM’s craft incubation centre idea assured support from

the administration for the initiative. Monisha Banerjee, DM & Collector, Bargarh lauded the much-needed initiative and urged

the partners to ensure that the benefits of these partnership reach the last weaver possible and are sustained over the long

term.