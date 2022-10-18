IED Case | SIU Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations In J&K”s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: Special Investigation Unit of J&K on Tuesday morning conducted raids at multiple locations regarding IED case in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior Police officer told that SIU ( Which is Investigation Agency of Police on District Level) is conducting raids in Jandwal, Armulla, Nilloraand Bandzoo villages of Pulwama regarding recovery of 30 KG IED in August.The officer further stated that already few people have been arrested earlier in connection with this case.It’s pertinent to mention that An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces in August.