ICC T20I Rankings: Three Indians in the top-20

NL Correspondent

India ace batter Jemimah Rodrigues has made significant gains in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings after the latest

weekly update on Tuesday.

Rodrigues, who smashed a match-winning 76 off 53 against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup match in Sylhet, has gained four

places to sit at the eighth spot.

The Mumbai batter is the third-highest-ranked Indian after Smriti Mandhana (third) and Shafali Verma (seventh), while

captain Harmanpreet Kaur is next, moving to 13th position after gaining two places.

West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who last week grabbed the top spot for all-rounders in ODIs after the

ICC Women’s Championship series against New Zealand, carried her fine form into the ongoing five-match T20I

series which is currently led 2-1 by New Zealand.

She’s gained eight slots and is tied in third place with South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail after a haul of four for 12 in

the third T20I. Matthews, who also scored 30 runs opening the innings in that match, is up one place to 33rd among batters and

advanced three places to second in the list of all-rounders led by New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (25th), Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (28th) and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma (36th)

have gained a slot each while Pakistan’s Nida Dar and Bangladesh’s Fargana Hoque have also progressed and are tied in 44th

place. Former Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun is in the 49th position after moving up four places.

Sharma, Khatun and Dar have also made slight gains within the top 20 of the bowlers’ list while Pakistan’s new-ball

bowler Diana Baig has moved up three slots to 16th position after grabbing three wickets in two matches of the Asia

Cup.

West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher has re-entered the rankings in the 21st position while Sri Lanka spinners Oshadi

Ranasinghe (up two places to 26th) and Inoka Ranaweera (up three places to 40th), India all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar (up

nine places to 35th) and Bangladesh’s Sanjida Akter (up17 places to 49th) are others to move up the list.

New Zealand left-arm spinner Fran Jones has soared 90 places to 69th position after her three-wicket haul in the third match

against the West Indies.