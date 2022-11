Hosts J&K confirms 11 medals in Wushu

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 01: Host Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 11 medals with all top players from the Union Territory (UT) qualifying

for the semifinals of their respective weights, especially in the Sanda event in the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship

underway at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, here.

Among those prominent made it to the semifinals of Sanda event included Haqeek Ahmed, Goutam, Abhishek Singh, Surya

Bhanu Pratap, Owais Sarwar, Naveed, Showkat, Tanshiv Raina, Kamraan and Rajinder Singh.

Meanwhile, in Taolu, nine events decided on the fourth day today, reports reaching here informed.

The Results: In Jianshu (Men): SCB (Gold), Delhi (Silver) and AIP Bronze. Jianshu (Women): Manipur (Gold), Arunachal

Pradesh (Silver) and Delhi (Bronze). Nandao (Men): SSCB (Gold and Silver), Punjab (Bronze). Nandao (Women): Manipur

(Gold), CRPF (Silver) and AIP (Bronze). Shuangdao (Men): Punjab (Gold), ITBP (Silver) and SSCB (Bronze). Shuangdao

(Women): Kerala ( Gold) Jharkhand (Silver) and Maharashtra (Bronze). Gunshu (Men): SSCB (Gold), AIP (Silver) and

Rajasthan (Bronze). Gunshu (Women): Arunachal Pradesh (Gold), AIP (Silver) and Manipur (Bronze). Nangun (Men): Punjab

(Gold), Delhi (Silver) and SSB Bronze.

Special guests in today’s events, who took part in medal ceremony, were

Shivender Nair Dubey (joint secretary WAI); Suhail Ahmad (CEO WAI); Sopan Shankar Katke (joint secretary);

Mushtaq Ahmad Zagar (Manager Bakshi Stadium Srinagar); Maqsood Ahmad (Manager SKISC Stadium Srinagar); Kishan

Kumar (Project Officer SAI); Sajad Ahmad (DySP J&K Police).