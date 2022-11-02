Honda Cars India registers 18% growth in domestic sales

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 9,543 units in Oct’22 with 18% growth

over the corresponding month last year. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 1,678 units in Oct ‘22. Sharing thoughts on the Oct ‘22 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi

Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “This festive season has been remarkable for us as we registered a healthy growth of 18% in our

domestic sales in Oct. Our dealer network has been buzzing with activity during this period, witnessing strong demand for all our Honda models. Owing to the strong

popularity of family sedan Honda Amaze among our customers for festive purchase, the model clocked exceptional sales with No.1 contribution in our line-up. The

improvement on the supply side also benefited us to realise this result.” “Honda is also celebrating 25 years of successful business of India’s favourite sedan Honda

City in this quarter.