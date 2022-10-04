Home Minister’s rallies in Rajouri, Baramulla to be grand: BJP

Jammu Tawi, Oct 3: BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir president, Ravinder Raina on Monday said that the rallies to be addressed by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in Rajouri-Poonch and North Kashmir will be grand and historic in nature.

Talking to reporters here, Raina claimed that a sea of people will participate in the twin rallies of Amit Shah in Rajouri and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu today and tomorrow he will address a massive rally in Rajouri and day after, he will address a historic rally at Baramulla, wherein people from all across the Valley will participate.

Rallying to a question, he said that the decision of holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir lies with the Election Commission of India and that BJP was always ready for elections in J&K.

“BJP has started its preparations for elections and whenever ECI decides to hold elections here, BJP will be ready,” he said.