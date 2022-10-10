Hockey India chief Tirkey honours Prithipal

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 10: Hockey India president, Padamshree Dilip Tirkey felicitated Jammu man, Prithipal Singh for his services

as commentator in the finals of Charanjit Rai-28th Nehru Girls Hockey Tournament.

Three-time Olympian, Dilip Tirkey was chief guest in the final and valedictory of the event at Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi

yesterday.

Important to mention here that a qualified National Hockey umpire, Prithipal Singh, popularly known as PP Singh

has developed exceptional skills as a commentator in the recent past.