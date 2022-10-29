History will prove what Sheikh Abdullah, Nehru did for country: Dr. Farooq

Srinagar, October 28: National Conference president and former chief minister Dr.

Farooq Abdullah Friday said history will prove what Sheikh Abdullah and Pandit

Jawahar Lal Nehru did for country, and added, "Those uttering against the tallest

leaders of the country should keep in mind J&K is not only a part of Hindustan but

the crown of the country".

Dr. Farooq who was speaking to reporters here in Srinagar responded to BJP

National General Secretary and Kashmir Affairs Incharge Tarun Chug over his

remarks that Kashmir leaders speak double – one in J&K, and another in New Delhi –

and thus befool innocent Kashmiris for their cheap political gains.

"History will prove what Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru

did for country. No one can undo the sacrifices and contributions of Sheikh Abdullah.

His role in the history can never be forgotten", Dr Farooq said.

He said history will prove who the real hero is and who damaged the fabric of the

country. "Pandit Nehru remained PM for 17 years. We had to import everything from

outside, even pin was being imported. Gradually the India became an atomic power.

A vast network of industrialization was established. Time will decide who built the

country and who devastated it?" he also said.

In a query, the NC President replied, "People will say and let them say. Time will

prove who was hero and who played the role of villain".

Reacting to BJP National General Secretary and Kashmir Affairs Incharge, Tarun

Chug, the Member Parliament Dr Farooq said, "We are not slaves, note it. We are

part of Hindustan. J&K is crown of India, not its shoe".