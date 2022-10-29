Hill View Rajouri to take on APCC in title clash

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu, Oct 29: Scripting convincing victories over their rivals in the semifinal clashes today, Alpha Productions Cricket Club

(APCC) and Hill View Rajouri have sealed berth in the finals and will take on each other in the summit clash of the ongoing Kashmiri

Pandit Cricket League (KPCL) Season-III, being organised by Safran Cricket Club at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, here

tomorrow.

In the first semifinal played today, APCC defeated One Team One Dream (OTOD) XI in an easy contest by 5 wickets.

Batting first, OTOD XI scored a good total of 164 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process. Shubam Sharma

top scored with magnificent 44 runs off 32 balls, studded with 2 fours and 2 sixes.

For APCC, Utkarsh Koul took 2 wickets by conceding 21 runs in his 4 overs.

In reply, APCC chased the target in 18.3 overs in an easy contest by losing 5 wickets, thus won the match by 5 wickets. Sarthak

Peshin top scored with 46 runs off 44 balls, studded with 4 fours and 2 sixes, while Deepak contributed power-packed 43 runs off

just 16 balls.

For OTOD XI, Ajay bagged 3 wickets, while Arun Zalpuri claimed 2 wickets.

For his splendid batting display, Sarthak Peshin was adjudged as the man of the match.

In another semifinal match, Hill View Rajouri defeated RS Cricket Club by 10 wickets.

Batting first, RS Cricket Club bundled out for 108 runs in 19.3 overs. Vinod Ji top scored with 23 runs off 17 balls, studded with 3 fours.

For Hill View Rajouri, Anuj was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets by conceding 16 runs in his 4 overs, while Vicky

Raina captured 3 wickets by giving away 7 runs in his 4 overs and Gourav Koul also claimed 3 wickets in his 3.3 overs.

In reply, Hill View Rajouri chased the target easily in 11.3 overs without losing any wicket, thus won the match by 10 wickets.

Vimarsh Kaw and Sidharth Bhat showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up brilliant fifties. Sidharth scored 52 runs off 36 balls with

9 delectable boundaries, while Vimarsh scored 51 off 33 balls with 8 crispy boundaries.

Anuj was adjudged as the man of the match for his superb bowling display.

The matches were officiated by Ashok Singh and Girdhari Lal as the umpires, while Arun Zalpuri, Karan Koul, Raja Nadeem and

Aneesh Tickoo were the scorers. Ajay Peshin was the match referee.

The tournament is being held under the overall supervision of Chief Organiser Sarthak Khoda.