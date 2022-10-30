Hill View Rajouri lifts T20 title

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu, Oct 30: The events like Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League (KPCL) promote camaraderie, brotherhood and togetherness, besides

providing platform to young sportspersons to hone their skill and blossom at the higher levels.

This was stated by Prof Manoj Dhar, former Vice Chancellor University of Jammu and distinguished academician while speaking on the

closing ceremony of the Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League which concluded at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, near here today.

Prof Dhar was the chief guest, while Ranjeet Kalra, Ace Sports Administrator, Member J&K Sports Council and Member Governing

Council (Sports) Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dhar said sports teach us how to be disciplined and how to have that sense of brotherhood.

He lavished praise on the organisers for holding the event in a most befitting manner.

He further said that more and more events like this will help the Union Territory to produce national and international stuff.

Earlier, Ranjeet Kalra in his address said that the need is to promote youngsters, adding that sports serve for delight, for ornament and for agility.

Social activist Sanjay Dhar and host Vikrant Sharma also spoke on the occasion and praised the organisers for good show.

Earlier, in the final match, Hill View Rajouri defeated Alpha Productions Cricket Club (APCC) in an easy contest by 6 wickets.

Batting first, Alpha Productions Cricket Club (APCC) scored a modest total of 128 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Chander Mohan top scored

with 46 runs off 41 balls, studded with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

For Hill View Rajouri, Anuj was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3 wickets by conceding 30 runs in his 4 overs, while Gourav Koul

bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, Hill View Rajouri chased the target in 17.3 overs in an easy contest by losing 4 wickets, thus won the match by 6 wickets.

Vimarsh Kaw top scored with 32 runs off 38 balls, studded with 4 fours, while Sidharth Bhat contributed power-packed 29 runs off just 18

balls.

For APCC, Utkarsh Koul bagged 2 wickets by conceding 16 runs in his 4 overs.

For his splendid bowling display, Anuj was adjudged as the man of the match, while Vimarsh Kaw bagged best batsman and man of the

series award, Sonu Zutshi was declared as the best fielder and Utkarsh Koul was adjudged as the best bowler.

The sponsors of the event included Jay Pee Knit Fab Haryana, Jai Mata Properties Chandigarh, Kangan Masala, Veena Digital Studio,

Kamal Traders, Athroat, Namo Namo Morcha, Durga Hardware, Sunil Gurtoo, Kamdenu Paints, Bulbul Oils, Aditya Pharmaceutical, Brave

Hearts, RNV Events and S2H4 Technologies.

The matches were officiated by Ashok Singh and Girdhari Lal as the umpires, while Arun Zalpuri, Karan Koul, Raja Nadeem and Aneesh

Tickoo were the scorers. Ajay Peshin was the match referee.

The tournament was held under the overall supervision of Chief Organiser Sarthak Khoda.