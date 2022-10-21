HDFC Bank wins award for Most Innovative Practice in Customer Experience

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has won the prestigious CII DX 2022 Digital Transformation Award for

‘Changing Customer Experience in Rural Banking’ in the category of Most Innovative Practice in Customer Experience through

Digital Transformation. For the digital transformation initiative ‘Changing Customer Experience in Rural Banking,’ the bank tied up

with over 5 lakh agents across India who took banking to the under-banked and the unbanked sections across the country. Through

this initiative, the bank addressed challenges such as sparse physical banking touchpoints in rural areas, absence of right products

for the market, and longer time to service their needs due to lack of required documentation. The bank did this by offering banking

services from local influencers in regional languages which eliminated time effort required to travel to distant branches, giving access

to a suite of 45+ products and services of the bank and using digital solutions for quicker turnaround for credit approvals.

“We are delighted to be recognised by CII for this initiative. The Bank’s 5 lakh+ physical touch points offered 45+ products and

services, to 2.7 million customers in rural areas,” says Ms Smita Bhagat, Country Head – Government and Institutional Business,

Alternate Banking Channels and Partnerships, Inclusive Banking Groups and Start-Ups, HDFC Bank. “For this initiative, we

married the physical outlet presence of the agent network along with technology to enable customers to receive tailor made

products and services of the Bank at their doorstep, while providing a source of income to about 5 lakh agents. This is the second

year in a row, the Bank has won the most innovative practice award at CII DX forum. Last year, it won an award in the Financial

Inclusion category.

Present during the award ceremony were: Dinesh Luthra-Executive Vice President and Business Head, Alternate

Banking Channels & Partnerships and Ajay Sharma-Senior Vice President and Head-Product, Digital Solutions & Process,

Alternate Banking Channels & Partnerships. The Alternative Banking Channels and Partnerships unit has been driving this

particular initiative.