HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka to organize GI surgery OPD in Sgr

NL Correspondent

Srinagar. Oct 15: With an aim to provide world-class healthcare service across the country, Delhi-based HCMCT Manipal

Hospital will be organizing a special OPD for patient seeking consultation on gastrointestinal surgery. In association with

Friends Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals,

will be visiting Srinagar to provide expert consultation to people suffering from gastrointestinal problems on Monday, October

17th between 11 AM to 2 PM.

Gastrointestinal problems in India have become a major concern among people at different age. Issues such as

gastroesophageal reflux disease, chronic diarrhea, chronic constipation, gastroenteritis, ulcers, and hemorrhoids are among the

most common gastrointestinal problems. These can be addressed with gastrointestinal surgery which helps in treatment for

diseases of the parts of the body involved in digestion. It can remove tumors or any damaged part from the gastrointestinal

tract, such as intestine or pancreas.

According to Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, “GI

surgery is the most effective way of removing a cancerous or noncancerous growth or damaged organ, such as the intestine. It

can also be used to repair problems such as hernias and appendicitis. It can also improve someone’s quality of life if they

haven’t benefited from other treatments, such as medication or dietary changes. Moreover, people suffering from obesity can

also benefit from this surgery. Through this OPD service, the people of Srinagar will get access to the best-in-class service, and

we will raise awareness about the right treatment of these diseases.”

Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka is one of the

finest Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeons with an experience of more than 10 years of experience in this field. With regular OPDs

in Srinagar, residents of the city and nearby are expected to get best-in-class treatment for people suffering from severe health

conditions. HCMCT Manipal Hospitals offers unmatched healthcare services across multi specialties to its patients and is

equipped with cutting-edge facilities supported by a highly experienced team of doctors.