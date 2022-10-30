HC allows Revision of JKP in 2003 Nadimarg massacre case

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Oct 29: The & and   High Court on Saturday allowed a
revision petition of J&amp;K Police in  2003 Nadimarg Kashmiri Pandit massacre case, and
ordered the trial court  to ensure expeditious proceedings to conclude the matter at the
earliest.
“The court below shall now take all necessary measures for  ensuring the examination of
witnesses concerned by issuing commission  and/or recording their statement
videoconferencing and shall ensure  expeditious proceedings so as to conclude matter at
the earliest,” court  ordered, as per Live Law.

24 Kashmiri Pandits were  killed in Nadimarg village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district in
2003.  The main accused Zia Mustafa, a Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander, was killed by
security forces in October last year.

