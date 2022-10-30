HC allows Revision of JKP in 2003 Nadimarg massacre case

Srinagar, Oct 29: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Saturday allowed a

revision petition of J&K Police in 2003 Nadimarg Kashmiri Pandit massacre case, and

ordered the trial court to ensure expeditious proceedings to conclude the matter at the

earliest.

“The court below shall now take all necessary measures for ensuring the examination of

witnesses concerned by issuing commission and/or recording their statement

videoconferencing and shall ensure expeditious proceedings so as to conclude matter at

the earliest,” court ordered, as per Live Law.

24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Nadimarg village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district in

2003. The main accused Zia Mustafa, a Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander, was killed by

security forces in October last year.