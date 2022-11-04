Haryana CM inaugurates farmers’ Research & Training Centre at Palwal

NL Corresspondent

Chandigarh, Nov 4: Haryana CM Manohar Lal inaugurated a state-of-the-art Dhanuka Agritech Research & Technology Centre’ (DART)

at Palwal on Friday.

Spread over 6.24 acres, the centre has come up with an investment of Rs 10 crore. The facility is available for farmers, researchers

and other stakeholders of the agriculture sector.

Among others Krishan Pal Gurjar , Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Deepak Mangla MLA Palwal, Dr. (Prof) B R

Kamboj VC Chaudhary Charan Singh, Haryana Agriculture University and Prof. Samar Singh VC Maharana Pratap Horticulture University

were also present during the occasion.

Speaking during the occasion, Manohar Lal said that the centre is dedicated to the welfare of farmers and it will encourage farmers to

adopt new technologies, which is the need of the hour.

There is also a need for farmers to move towards cultivation of other crops apart from wheat and rice. The government of Haryana is

providing support of Rs 7000 per hectare to diversify away from water-guzzling crops like paddy, SAID cm adding there is also a dire need

to save every drop of water in all our activities including agriculture.

Meanwhile, the R & D centre has an organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation Lab, soil and water analysis lab, agri R&D

lab, botanical lab, bio-pesticides lab, bioassay lab, insect-rearing lab and training centre.

The facility is equipped to undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to address current and future challenges for the sustainable

development of Indian agriculture.

The R & D centre will benefit farmers in a number of ways by developing innovative extension strategies and formulating effective

mechanisms for transferring technologies to the farmers for enhanced and sustainable agricultural production.

The R&D facility will also enable researchers of the agriculture sector to undertake scientific studies. The facility will also be open to

farmers for soil testing, water analysis, and testing of bio-pesticides among others, said RG Agarwal chairman, Dhanuka Group.