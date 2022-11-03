Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 1, 5; counting on December 8

New Delhi, November 3: The voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will be done on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

“First phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat to be held on 1st December & second phase on 5th December; counting of votes to be done on 8th December,” he said.





The CEC informed that as many as 3,24,422 people would be first-time voters in the state.





“I am happy to inform that 3,24,422 new voters will vote for the first time this time in the Gujarat Assembly elections. The total number of polling stations is 51,782. At least 50 per cent of the polling stations set up in the state will have webcasting arrangements,” Kumar said.





“For a better voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be managed entirely by women and security staff. Public Works Department will welcome voters at 182 polling stations. For the first time, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by the youngest polling staff,” he added.