Govt Polytechnic Jammu holds Road Race

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 11: The Sports Department of Government Polytechnic Jammu organised a Road Race for Boys and Girls of different Engineering

Departments of the College at MA Stadium, here.

About 80 students took part in the event under the guidance of Principal, Ritu Jamwal and in cooperation with Tareq Amin Khanday,

Sports Secretary of the Polytechnic College.

Tareq Amin Khanday, HOD, Travel and Tourism and Sports Secretary applauded the students for taking part in the Road Race for fitness.

The race was technically supervised by a panel of experts including Nirmal Singh (NIS), Gurcharan Singh (NIS), Parveen Singh, Kiran, Monika

and Dheeraj Kumar (Lecturer Travel and Tourism).

THE RESULTS:

GIRLS: Harmandeep Kour, Ist Semester, I&C Department, Ist; Preeti Kumari, 3rd semester, Civil Engineering Department, 2nd and Sneha

Sharma, 5th semester, Civil Engineering Department, 3rd.

BOYS: Kulbir Singh, Ist Semester, I&C Department, Ist; Abhishek Seekal, 5th semester, Automobile Engineering Department, 2nd and Mohit

Kumar, 3rd semester, Mechanical Engineering Department, 3rd.