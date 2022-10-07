Govt accords sanction to uniform academic calendar in J&K schools; exams in March-April session

JAMMU, Oct 7: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday accorded sanction to implementation of unform academic calendar in the union territory.

“In continuation to Government Order No. 2074-JK(Edu) of 2022 dated 31.08.2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the Government and Government recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a Government order.“It is further ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year.”