Gold price today 11 October 2022: MASSIVE FALL in Gold prices ahead of Dhanteras

Gold prices have seen a big drop in the last couple of days weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices. Ahead of Dhanteras, gold prices have declined by almost Rs 700.The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) however gold and silver are trading in red. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,870per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 58,515per KG. The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 700 from its previous close. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 770. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,160.Gold prices in the national capital dropped Rs 543 to Rs 51,625 per 10 grams on Monday amid a decline in the prices of precious metal in the international market. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 52,168 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 2,121 to Rs 59,725 per kilogram from Rs 61,846 per kg.