'Go for Medical Kundli before Marriage'  Doctor's Cycle Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for awareness

Srinagar, Oct 31: A doctor from Uttar Pradesh is beginning his journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

on cycle tomorrow to spread awareness on Medical Kundli.

Prof Dr Anil Nausaran MBBS MD specialist in Pathology is starting his cycle yatra from Srinagar on

Tuesday and is expected to reach Kanyakumari on November 21.

He told the news agency that he has been visiting different places under Swasth Jagrukta Cycle Yatra

to inform the public how to stay fit and healthy besides premarital medical examinations since 2018.

“Today I saw just one boy cycling in Srinagar,” he said, adding that regular cycling helps to lose

weight, make your immunity strong and keeps one healthy.

“In Kashmir diabetes, hypertension and depression are common household diseases and common

symptoms are no hunger, less sleep and restlessness. In order to get rid of all these diseases, you

need to go cycling for one hour on a daily basis before dawn,” he said.

“We have a custom of doctors marrying a doctor. It is not marriage but a business and there is a

need of going through blood tests before marriage and it will help us in getting rid of incurable

diseases like Thalassemia and that is why there is need of Medical Kundli,” he added.

“We are witnessing several children having problems by birth due to which the whole family gets

affected and even the fit child isn't getting the care he needs when family gets involved with ill one

and dispute after marriage is common,” he said, adding that matching medical Kundli is must to get

rid of these things.