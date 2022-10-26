Gear up activities in J&K in view of coming polls: Kharge

JAMMU, Oct 25: AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge today asked the JKPCC leaders to unitedly fight the anti-people and anti-youth policies of the ruling BJP and defeat their divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, to strengthen the party and gear up activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He asked leaders to concentrate in their respective areas and be amongst the people to highlight their problems. He appreciated JKPCC leaders and cadres for their struggle and commitment to fight against the communal and divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by Mallikarjun Kharge during meeting with JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla in New Delhi today.

AICC president exhorted party leaders and workers to get united to fight the BJP’s “wrong and anti-people policies,” urging them to strengthen the Congress Party at grass roots, as it is the Congress Party which has served and shall continue to serve the people. Kharge asked Bhalla to activate the cadres at various levels in order to highlight issues of people and expose the failures and falsehood of BJP and the failures of the Centre Govt in J&K to come up to the expectations of the people on various vital commitments. He said the party should highlight the issues of people in J&K with a view to launch an offensive against BJP for their failures on various fronts besides neglect and failures to fulfill the commitments with the people of J&K.JKPCC working president apprised Kharge of the political situation in J&K and ongoing organizational activities of the party. He also discussed on the feedback from the workers and people about the functioning of present Government and the role being played by the Congress to represent and highlight the issues of people of J&K. He also discussed various measures for further strengthening the party in J&K.

Bhalla held discussions over the wide range of issues concerning people of J&K and briefed about the current situation in J&K, besides appraising the Party high command on organizational affairs and activities in Kashmir as well as in Jammu. He also briefed about the socio-political developments prevailing in J&K, besides having a detailed discussion on different issues confronting people especially, rising unemployment, economic losses, lack of development and other issues of public importance.