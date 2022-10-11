Gatka meet held at Poonch

NL Correspondent

Poonch, Oct 11: Under ‘My Youth My Pride’ programme of the J&K Sports Council (JKSC), Gatka Association of J&K

organised competition at Indoor Complex, here today.

The competition held in both boys and girls sections under the technical guidance of the qualified individuals.

“Around 60 participants were there in this newly introduced traditional sport in J&K. The response was encouraging and the

spectators were thrilled with the exhibition of different fighting skills,” said Manager Sports Stadium, Poonch, Bashir Ahmed.

Earlier, the competition held in under-15, under-17 and under-19 age categories. Principal of Government PG College, Jasbir

Singh was the chief guest, who along with other guests felicitated the winners.

Earlier, Kabaddi, Cricket and Taekwondo competition were organised at Sports Stadium under ‘My Youth My Pride’

programme.