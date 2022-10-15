Gambhir’s advice to batters on how to play Afridi

Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 14

The countdown to the blockbuster clash of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has begun with India set to take on Pakistan in their first

match of the tournament on October 23.

With ‘Mission Melbourne’ in sight, the team led by Rohit Sharma will look to start the tournament with a win over their arch-rivals.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, former T20 world cup winners Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan dished out

their analysis about India’s game against Pakistan and how the side can approach the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Gautam Gambhir spoke on how the Indian batsmen would have to try and keep Pakistani pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi at bay

and what the batsmen’s approach should be when taking on the speedster.

“When it comes to Shaheen Afridi, don’t look to survive. Look to score runs from him. Because the moment you look to survive,

everything becomes really small. Whether it’s your backlift, whether it’s your footwork, and obviously, in T20 cricket you can’t look to

survive. I know that he can be dangerous with the new ball, but again, irrespective, the Indian batters need to score more runs, get into

better positions, and look to time the balls rather than to hit it. India will be fine because India has got the quality in their top 3 or 4 who

can definitely take on Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

Irfan Pathan said,”Look, one thing is clear. When you play at the MCG, the straight boundaries are not that big. It’s the side

boundaries that are massive. Obviously, India needs to be smart, especially the batting. Probably, it will be difficult to hit the side

boundaries, so they have to play the gaps and probably convert the twos into threes and ones into twos, because running between the

wickets will very important.”

Irfan further spoke about how the Indian bowlers would face the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and how their bowlers

would have to adjust their lengths to try and curb the opposition.