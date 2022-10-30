Four dead, 8 injured as landslides hit the Power Project site in Kishtwar

Jammu Tawi, Oct 29: Four persons died and at least 15 others were

injured after two landslides hit in succession at an under-construction

road at Ratle power project in the Kishtwar district late on Saturday. ,

Kishtwar SSP, Shafqat Bhat, who is at the site, said, “Four dead, one

rescued. JCB driver Manoj Kumar’s body, along with three others

retrieved. We have rescued another man Vinay Roy from the debris.

Around 10 to 15 others have sustained minor injuries in the two

landslides.”

The operation is over, he added.

The deceased were identified as Police constable Mohammad Yakoob,

son of Fazal Din of Mahi Nagni, Thathri, JCB driver Manoj Kumar, son of

Hari Lal of Gujjer Kothan, Drabhshalla, Sachin Thakur, son of Angrez

Singh of Salana and Moin Ahmed, son of Mohammad Hafiz Matto of

Drabhshalla.

“A landslide hit an under-construction road of Ratle power project site in

Kishtwar on Saturday, trapping several workers, including a JCB driver,

under the debris,” said another police official.

A rescue team was rushed to the site, but another landslide hit the area

that trapped the rescuers, he added.

In the first landslide, Manoj along with three others were trapped in the

debris, and when some people rushed to help them, they were hit by

another landslide trapping all of them.

A police officer at the Kishtwar control room said that the two landslides

occurred at the Drabshalla-Ratle power project, where a road was being

constructed as part of the power project.

The rescue operations are underway, and police have rushed to the spot.

Another official informed that five injured, including a sub-inspector, have

been shifted to Doda government medical college and sub-district

hospital at Thathri.

The official, however, denied reports of tunnel collapse inside the power

project.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish

over the mishap and said that the district administration has been

directed to provide all the necessary assistance.”

“Deeply anguished by mishap at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project.

My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for

early recovery of injured,” he said in a tweet, adding, “Army, SDRF &

police are carrying out rescue operations. Dist Admin directed to provide

all necessary assistance.”