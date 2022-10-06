Fortofino inaugurates 3rd exclusive diamond jewellery store

JAMMU, Oct 5: Fortofino inaugurated its 11th store with record time in India and 3rd exclusive diamond jewellery store with De Beers Forevermark at Channi Himmat, here since its first store launch in September 2018 in Jammu.

Fortofino has managed to achieve this phenomenal feat in record time due to the continuous and growing support of its happy and loyal customers, who demonstrate unconditional love for “The best and most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds of the world”.Fortofino is proud to be a lead partner of De Beers Forevermark, PAN-India. The diamond brand from the De Beers group is the most sought-after diamond jewellery brand universally, showcasing an epitome of benchmarking itself. Fortofino’s 3rd collaboration with De Beers Forevermark in Channi Himmat, Jammu, and the 11th such exclusive diamond jewellery partnership in India, is a brilliant measure to take the diamond market of Jammu to new heights.

Fortofino has grown to be the most trusted and preferred diamond jewellery brand in Jammu and is known to create the topmost customer satisfaction and love within just 4 years. The exceptional quality and certified international-level jewellery designs made Fortofino carve a gesture of love in the hearts of its customers. The crafting of each and every Fortofino diamond piece is a pure work of art, a symphony of luxury and elegance woven by the most skillful craftsman. The diamonds are sourced carefully and undergo many stages of quality checks, adding to their perfection at every level. From minimalist pieces to the most extravagant ones, the Fortofino diamond collection is sure a sight to behold for every eye.

Throwing light on the partnership between Fortofino and De Beers Group, Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino said, “It’s a great pleasure to launch our 3rd store in Channi Himmat, Jammu. We are excited because of the immense love and support we have received over last many years from our esteemed customers. Fortofino is the only brand to extend international level designs at all our stores in Jammu. The opening of our third store in Jammu has a special place in our hearts. Adding another store in partnership with the De Beers group, we look forward to revolutionizing the diamond market in Jammu by offering responsibly sourced and uniquely designed diamonds, guaranteed to be cherished forever”.