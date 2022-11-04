Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in gunfire attack, 1 killed

Islamabad/Lahore, November 3

Imran Khan on Thursday sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person, but the former Pakistan prime minister was out of danger in what his party claimed was an “assassination attempt.”

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when 70-year-old Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack on Khan. It added that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told the media that a bullet hit Khan’s leg. He, however, didn’t blame anyone for the attack.

Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, his party leader Omar Ayub Khan said.

Senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Khan is out of danger now. He added that the “attack was not just on Imran Khan but on the Pakistani nation”.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the attack on Khan was a “well-planned assassination attempt”.

“It was not 9mm [pistol], it was burst from an automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was a narrow escape,” he tweeted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the cricketer-turned politician. His close aide Senator Faisal Javed was injured when a bullet grazed his face.

According to eyewitnesses, a gunman fired on the campaign truck carrying Khan from a close range. They said one person has been arrested from the spot.