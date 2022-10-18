Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president

Raja Syed Rather
Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny (centre R) and secretary Jay Shah (centre L) pose with other
board members after the 91st BCCI annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday
World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguy to run the world’s
richest cricket board
Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at the BCCI AGM (Annual general Meeting) in Mumbai alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the
secretary for a second successive term.
The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit
Saikia.
Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.
However, the issue of the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC) remained unsettled and the new set of office bearers will take a call
on the subject.
The observers keenly awaited the outcome of the AGM but the BCCI chose not to take a decision on the issue which is being discussed even in
political corridors.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee had recently appealed that Ganguly be allowed to contest the ICC polls after the former India
captain denied a second term as BCCI President.
The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month but it seems that incumbent Greg Barclay will continue
in the role for his second successive term.
“As far as India’s representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC
chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official who attended the AGM told PTI.
“He (Roger Binny) is a nice man. I have played a lot of cricket with him and we have fond memories,” said former India captain and Hyderabad
Cricket Association chief Mohammad Azharuddin said post the AGM.
“No discussions took place on the ICC chairman post today, the board will decide later,” Azhar added.
It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman’s position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.
Arun Dhumal appointed IPL chairman
Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal was elected in the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya. Dhumal has become the new IPL
chairman, replacing Brijesh Patel.
“The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and
Councillors for the work undertaken in their term,” said the BCCI in a statement.
MKJ Majumdar was elected in the BCCI Apex Council as the representative of the General Body.
Women’s IPL approved
The General Body also approved the inaugural Women’s IPL, which will consist of five teams and will be held in March.
“How the teams will be sold and how the tournament will be conducted will be decided by the GC shortly,” said a source.
