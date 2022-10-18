Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president

Raja Syed Rather

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny (centre R) and secretary Jay Shah (centre L) pose with other

board members after the 91st BCCI annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday

World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguy to run the world’s

richest cricket board

Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at the BCCI AGM (Annual general Meeting) in Mumbai alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the

secretary for a second successive term.

The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit

Saikia.

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

However, the issue of the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC) remained unsettled and the new set of office bearers will take a call

on the subject.

The observers keenly awaited the outcome of the AGM but the BCCI chose not to take a decision on the issue which is being discussed even in

political corridors.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee had recently appealed that Ganguly be allowed to contest the ICC polls after the former India

captain denied a second term as BCCI President.

The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month but it seems that incumbent Greg Barclay will continue

in the role for his second successive term.

“As far as India’s representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC

chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official who attended the AGM told PTI.

“He (Roger Binny) is a nice man. I have played a lot of cricket with him and we have fond memories,” said former India captain and Hyderabad

Cricket Association chief Mohammad Azharuddin said post the AGM.

“No discussions took place on the ICC chairman post today, the board will decide later,” Azhar added.

It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman’s position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.

Arun Dhumal appointed IPL chairman

Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal was elected in the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya. Dhumal has become the new IPL

chairman, replacing Brijesh Patel.

“The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and

Councillors for the work undertaken in their term,” said the BCCI in a statement.

MKJ Majumdar was elected in the BCCI Apex Council as the representative of the General Body.

Women’s IPL approved

The General Body also approved the inaugural Women’s IPL, which will consist of five teams and will be held in March.

“How the teams will be sold and how the tournament will be conducted will be decided by the GC shortly,” said a source.