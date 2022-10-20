Fitshot launches India’s first BT Calling smartwatch

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi Oct 20

FITSHOT, a lifestyle consumer electronics brand, expands its smartwatch portfolio for millennials and announces Fitshot

Crystal in India. Unlike the available smartwatches with TFT or LCD displays, the Fitshot Crystal smartwatch comes with a

larger 1.8” AMOLED CosmicDisplay™ and the largest screen size among the available smartwatches in India. With the

superior display experience at a 60Hz refresh rate, it’s a premium technology experience, just like a smartwatch. The feature-

loaded smartwatch is available at the introductory price of Rs. 2999/- with Flipkart starting 28th August, 12 pm.

Among the many firsts in India, Fitshot Crystal comes with the Advanced Bluetooth calling technology; SoloSync™

Technology (single chipset). This ensures lesser battery consumption and easy pairing with one click connection. With its

unique SoloSync™ Technology, no need to pair the devices more than once. The smartwatch also comes with an inbuilt

speaker, inbuilt mic and fast dialler for direct calling from the smartwatch. The watch can be controlled and paired with the

HaWoFit app.

Among its several unique features, the Fitshot Crystal Smartwatch supports bilingual Hindi and English. The smartwatch is

encased in a stylish metallic body, with a large square dial and a functional rotary knob at the side. The button enables

seamless scrolling of apps, a feature not offered by any smartwatches at this price. With a 1.8” AMOLED CosmicDisplay™, and

60Hz refresh rate for a responsive touch experience, the stunning display with always on mode brings a smartphone

experience to the wrist. The display features minimum bezels and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 70 per cent. It also comes

with 368*448 high resolution, 100+ watch faces, 560 nits Daylight-Bright screen view.

The Fitshot Crystal Smartwatch includes 100+ sports modes, including strength and cardiovascular activities like Dance,

Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and many more. Cooking, skateboarding, meditating, playing instruments, and gardening,

among other low and moderate-intensity activities, can also be tracked. The built-in 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Monitor,

Sleep Tracker, and Step-Counter monitor fitness levels in real-time while tracking activities throughout the day. Users can also

use breathing, guided meditation mode, and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch is waterproof to IP68 standards.

To boost productivity, the smartwatch has several added features such as a Remote Camera Shutter, Stopwatch, Alarm

Clock, Remote Music Player control, Timer, Flashlight, Find Phone, Drink Water reminder, Do Not Disturb Mode and more. The

smartwatch features 7 days of standby time and supports Voice Assistance.

Fitshot, a brand designed for the Indian youth, millennials and GenZ, aims to set the new benchmarks for lifestyle products.

The Delhi-based company will launch six new smartwatches in the next 3 months. With bold colours, stylish looks, and a

feature-rich experience at budgeted prices, each of the products shall democratize the connected and free-spirited lifestyle of

the young.