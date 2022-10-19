Fear still looms large in Kashmir valley!

Killing of two migrant labourers Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar in Shopian in Kashmir has triggered a fresh debate over the hollowness of the Government’s claim of prevailing peace and sense of security in the Kashmir valley. The incident followed the gruesome killing of a local Kashmiri Pandit Pran Krishan Bhat who remained connected to his native village in Shopian thus betraying the much offered counter-claim by many separatist leaders who often questioned the migration of Hindus from Kashmir under utmost scare.

A 26-year-old bank employee from Rajasthan Vijay Kumar was shot dead in his office in Kulgam on June 02 just two days after a woman school teacher was killed there on campus amid a series of targeted attacks in the region.

Vivek Kumar, another non-local employee of Grameen Bank, was attacked outside his bank in the Pattan area of Kashmir on October 04 when the Union Home Minister was on a visit to J&K. He, however, escaped unhurt. The incident yet again raised concerns about non-locals being targeted in J&K. Many such attacks have been reported in the last few months that have created fear among hapless civilians.

On an orthodox estimate, there are still thousands of Kashmiri Hindus including those engaged in local business and in private and public employment in the Valley from other parts of J&K and the rest of the country.

The spate of targeted killings last year caused an exodus of labourers and Kashmiri Hindus and similar reaction this time is bad news for Kashmir and law enforcement agencies.

It is easy to blame the security forces for such killings since these killings are executed at different places without any pattern. Hence, it is not easy to anticipate the next act of terror.

Individuals cannot be given protection in remote areas since they are scattered and have to move from their place of work to their residence all by themselves.

Today migrant workers have become an integral part of the local economy. The furniture industry, handicrafts, apple crop harvesting, paddy cultivation and construction activities are driven by migrant workers. There should be a huge demand of migrant workers even in the hotel industry if the claims of the Government of unprecedented tourists footfall is true.

There is no major logistical issue involved in such acts of terror. It requires handing over a pistol to a hybrid terrorist who has no history and record of crime or terror with the police or security forces.

Providing pistols and a few rounds of ammunition to vulnerable youth giving a target is far easier than infiltrating a group of terrorists.

The effect of targeted killing is far higher than attacking security personnel convoys, garrisons or patrols.

The advantage with the so-called hybrid terrorists is that they are invisible and operate from within society and from their homes with no suspicion about their activities.

One can easily find the fallacy in the government engaged grossly in official projections and claims of establishing peace, security and development instead taking measures to bring people politically closer to the establishment. Perhaps nothing could have exposed the hollowness of the misconceived political ‘message’ behind the planned visits of nearly fifty central ministers to restive Kashmir that has began since last week.

The government is attracting flak from political parties in Kashmir as well as the rest of the country and even from the non-Muslim population still living in Kashmir.

The time is running fast and Jammu and Kashmir is still going through serious security challenges that warrant, indeed, extraordinary measures to deal with.