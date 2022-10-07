Farooq counters Amit Shah over attack on NC

Shares party’s report card, mentions 115 initiatives
under party’s rule since 1948 to 2014, says J&K
witnessed eras of development under NC Govt’s
Srinagar, Oct 05: Repulsing back to Union Home
Minister Amit Shah over his statement about the party,
National Conference (NC) on Thursday shared a dossier
of initiatives taken under the party’s rule in Jammu and
Kashmir and said that J&K has witnessed eras of
development under its rule.
Dossier under the title of ‘Major development and
milestones in various sectors under JKNC governments’
Dr Farooq said that despite the decades of turmoil, J&K
state rose to the top among Indian states in terms of
major development indices.
“Yesterday HM Amit Shah Ji asked me to account for
the development that took place during the years JKNC
has been in power. He was trying to suggest that
nothing had been achieved & that NC had wasted away
its time in office with nothing to show. I don’t wish to get
side tracked by some of the other things that were said
about guns & stones. The sacrifices of my colleagues
over the last 35 years where scores of NC leaders and
workers have been killed or injured by these very guns
Amit Shah ji accused us of distributing is the only
answer this accusation needs,” Dr Farooq said.
Sharing the dossier of initiatives taken under NC’s
periodic rule since 1948 to 2014, Dr Farooq said that it
was during the party’s rule that Panchayat Raj Institution
was established and elections were held, SKIMS
hospital has been established, Gujjar and Bakarwal
advisory board was formed, free education was given up
to University level, the Universities of Jammu and
Kashmir were established, mobile schools for Gujjar
community established, 3000 entrepreneurship units
established, skill upgradation training provided to 40000
youth, 20348 ReTs regularized and other initiatives were
taken periodically.
The list of 115 initiatives taken by the party was
mentioned by Dr Farooq in the party’s dossier issued.
After highlighting the party’s initiatives, Dr Farooq said
J&K has witnessed eras of development, ushering its
people into political, economic and social empowerment.
“Despite the decades of turmoil, J&K state rose to the
top among Indian states in terms of major development
indices. The list could be broader, more exhaustive,” he
said.
“Today the literacy rate in J&K is 77 percent. Infant
mortality is less than 20, maternal mortality is 46. Life
expectancy is 74. Population growth rate is 11 percent.
The incumbent regime has and may again claim credit
for all of this but propaganda and facts are two different
things,” he added.