Farooq counters Amit Shah over attack on NC

Shares party’s report card, mentions 115 initiatives

under party’s rule since 1948 to 2014, says J&K

witnessed eras of development under NC Govt’s

Srinagar, Oct 05: Repulsing back to Union Home

Minister Amit Shah over his statement about the party,

National Conference (NC) on Thursday shared a dossier

of initiatives taken under the party’s rule in Jammu and

Kashmir and said that J&K has witnessed eras of

development under its rule.

Dossier under the title of ‘Major development and

milestones in various sectors under JKNC governments’

Dr Farooq said that despite the decades of turmoil, J&K

state rose to the top among Indian states in terms of

major development indices.

“Yesterday HM Amit Shah Ji asked me to account for

the development that took place during the years JKNC

has been in power. He was trying to suggest that

nothing had been achieved & that NC had wasted away

its time in office with nothing to show. I don’t wish to get

side tracked by some of the other things that were said

about guns & stones. The sacrifices of my colleagues

over the last 35 years where scores of NC leaders and

workers have been killed or injured by these very guns

Amit Shah ji accused us of distributing is the only

answer this accusation needs,” Dr Farooq said.

Sharing the dossier of initiatives taken under NC’s

periodic rule since 1948 to 2014, Dr Farooq said that it

was during the party’s rule that Panchayat Raj Institution

was established and elections were held, SKIMS

hospital has been established, Gujjar and Bakarwal

advisory board was formed, free education was given up

to University level, the Universities of Jammu and

Kashmir were established, mobile schools for Gujjar

community established, 3000 entrepreneurship units

established, skill upgradation training provided to 40000

youth, 20348 ReTs regularized and other initiatives were

taken periodically.

The list of 115 initiatives taken by the party was

mentioned by Dr Farooq in the party’s dossier issued.

After highlighting the party’s initiatives, Dr Farooq said

J&K has witnessed eras of development, ushering its

people into political, economic and social empowerment.

“Despite the decades of turmoil, J&K state rose to the

top among Indian states in terms of major development

indices. The list could be broader, more exhaustive,” he

said.

“Today the literacy rate in J&K is 77 percent. Infant

mortality is less than 20, maternal mortality is 46. Life

expectancy is 74. Population growth rate is 11 percent.

The incumbent regime has and may again claim credit

for all of this but propaganda and facts are two different

things,” he added.