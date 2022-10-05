Encounter underway in Shopian village

Pulwama, Oct 04: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Drach village in Police district Shopian, officials said on Tuesday.

An official told that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in.

The official added that two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.