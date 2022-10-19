Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Ladakh

By Northlines

, Oct 19: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit on Wednesday, the Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 8.07 am, was 135 km north-east of Leh belt of the union territory, it said.The officials said there were no reports of any damage.
The quake hit at a latitude of 34.92 degrees north and longitude of 78.72 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, they said.
The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.

