DYSS holds U-19 boys meet at Reasi

NL Correspondent

Reasi, Oct 12: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised competitions in the sports disciplines of Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball and

Badminton in boys under-19 age group at Sports Stadium, here today.

The participating athletes represented Chassana, Mahore, Pouni and Reasi zones of the district in four different events. Earlier, the competition was

inaugurated by District Election Officer Reasi, Rajesh Kumar in the presence of Incharge ZPEO Pouni, Ashok Kumar along with Incharge ZPEO Reasi,

Asha Devi and Ashoka Kumari (PEM). The whole event held under the supervision of district (DYSS) officer, Sawarn Singh.

The competition officiated by the technical panel including Ravinder Kour, Vikas Verma, Balbir Singh, Rani Devi, Shamim Akther, Rakesh Kumar,

Anjali Sharma, Rani Devi, Sanjeev Kumar, Deep Singh, Jugal Kishore, Anjali Sharma, Kirna Devi, Surinder Singh, Sanjeev Sharma, Jagdev Singh,

Mohd. Raiz, Vinesh Kumar, Rahul Bakshi, Sehar Akther, Deep Singh, Tour Kumar, Romesh Chander, Rakesh Kumar, Ankush Sharma, Anoop Kumar,

Rohan Kumar, Rajan Kumar, MOhd. Arif, Neha Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Sanjay Kumar, Vishal Dubey, Uttam Singh, Shakti Kumar,

Harinder Singh, Abdul Hussain, Jasbir Kour and Jaswinder Kour. Kuldeep Kumar coordinated the activity.

The Results:

KABADDI: Zone Reasi bagged the title trophy beating Zone Pouni in final. Semifinals: Zone Pouni beat Zone Arnas and Zone Reasi beat Zone Mahore.

KHO KHO: Zone Reasi won the title outplaying Zone Mahore in final. Semifinals: Zone Mahore beat Zone Pouni and Reasi beat Zone Arnas.

VOLLEYBALL: In Volleyball final, Zone Arnas beat Zone Pouni 2-0. Semifinals: Zone Arnas beat Zone Reasi 3-1 and Zone Pouni beat Zone Mahore 2-

0.

BADMINTON (Finals): U-19: Singles: Abhinandan Dubey of BHSS Reasi beat Sangam of BHSS Reasi in final. Doubles: Harsh and Mohit of BHSS

Reasi beat and Sharvia of Zone Reasi. Under-17: Singles: Sajid of Gurukul beat Navraj of Gurukul. Doubles: Sahil and Shiva of of Zone Reasi beat

Keshav and Rishav of Zone Pouni. Under-14: Singles: Shivam of MS Diet beat Danish of HS Kambal Danga. Doubles: Danish Iqbal and Mohd. Mashir

of HS Kambal Danga beat Anil and Arjun of GHS Lower Seela.