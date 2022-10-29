DYSS conducts 7th CEC Cup Traditional Archery Championship in Leh

NL Correspondent

Leh, Oct 29: Chairman/CEC, Adv. Tashi Gyalson presided over the 7th CEC Cup Traditional Archery Tournament cum championship

organised by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, LAHDC Leh in collaboration with the Traditional Archery Society of Ladakh, at

Sheynam Gongma Community Hall today.

EC RDD, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; EC Art & Culture, Stanzin Chosphel; Councillor Khaltse, Lobzang Sherab; Councillor Korzok,

Karma Namdak, Councillor Nyoma, Ishey Spalzang; DYSSO Leh, Tsering Tashi; Members of Traditional Archery Association of Ladakh

along with all the participants from across the villages of Leh district attended the event.

“I would like to congratulate the organisers and especially the participants for successfully conducting this championship which I

think is a tremendous effort to revive traditional archery and its art forms in Ladakh. We have a lot of young archers aiming to compete

at various national and international levels for which the UT Administration and the Hill Council are providing all possible support to

date,” stated CEC Tashi Gyalson while addressing the gathering.

He also mentioned the practice of traditional archery events being conducted in rural areas since ancient times and stressed

the need for promoting such practices at grassroots levels through this kind of initiative. He further appreciated the women participants

for encouraging young women archers to participate equally in the championship. He also appreciated the guest participant from

Mohali, Jasminder Singh for taking part in the championship thus promoting traditional archery.