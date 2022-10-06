Dussehra celebrated with traditional fervour

JAMMU, Oct 5: After a gap of two years because of COVID pandemic, Dussehra was celebrated today in Jammu Kashmir with traditional fervor by setting on fire effigies of Demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnath thus symbolic marking victory of good over evil.For the occasion, elaborate security arrangements were made by the Police administration with heavy deployment of cops around the celebration sites for avoiding any untoward incident.

In Jammu, the traditional Dussehra celebrations began with taking out a religious procession by artists and members of Shri Sanatan Dharam Natak Samaj from Diwan Mandir. The procession along with tableaus carrying artists in the attire of Lord Ram, Laxman and others reached Raghunath Temple where special Puja of Ram Darbar was performed by Ranvijay Singh, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust and others.

Thereafter, the religious procession and tableaus reached Parade Ground where the artists playing Lord Ram and Laxman took a round of the effigies installed there and then torched the same as a mark of victory over evil.

The Dussehra celebration was organized by Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Jammu, led by its President Purshotam Dadhichi, who was accompanied by his general secretary Prabhat Singh, Vice-President Shakti Dutt Sharma and Secretary Pawan Baru.Prominent among those, who joined the Dussehra celebration at Jammu, included Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Mayor JMC, Chandermohan Gupta, Dy Mayor Purnima Sharma, JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, Sant Dinesh Bharti, Mahant Rameshwar Dass, Swami Suchetanand, Advocate Abhinav Sharma, former Minister Priya Sethi, Ranvijay Singh, President J&K Dharmarth Trust- Ajay Gandotra and others.On way to Parade Ground, the religious procession was given a grand welcome by the enthusiastic shopkeepers and locals who showered flowered petals on the tableaus and artists playing Lord Ram and others.

Reports from Kashmir said that Dussehra was celebrated with religious fervor in Srinagar after a gap of four years. After performing Puja and other religious rituals, effigies of Demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnath were torched.

Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Juned Mattoo, senior officers and prominent people besides locals attended the Dussehra celebration, which was organized by Samooh Women Wing, in collaboration with Kadal Foundation and Dastaar Foundation.In Leh, Dussehra was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety at historic Pologround. Hundreds of people participated in the celebration during which effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath were consigned to flames.

Senior administrative and police officers along with prominent citizens graced the occasion. The celebrations were organised by the members of Hindu Trust Maha Sabha Leh.

Several dignitaries including Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary GAD, PWD, Hospitality and Protocol; O P Bhagat, Principal District Judge, Leh and O P Chaurasiya, Director, DIHAR were also present on the occasion.

A large number of Hindu families residing in Leh enthusiastically participated in the celebration function . Local residents equally enjoyed the festival that was celebrated with great pomp and show.Earlier, a religious procession was taken out from Hare Krishna Mandir Leh to Pologround via main market. President of the Hindu Trust Mahasabha, Balbir Singh led the procession.

Meanwhile, reports from Kathua, Reasi, Samba and other parts of Jammu region said that Dussehra celebrations were held there also with enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

Large number of people thronged the venue of the function at respective places and watched torching of the effigies.