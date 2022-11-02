Dulloo reviews status of Lumpy Skin Disease in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Nov 01: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS),
Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, today
chaired a meeting to review measures being put in place towards
containment of spread of lumpy skin disease in Jammu and Kashmir.
The concerned officers highlighted district wise present status of the
disease besides elaborating on controlling measures being taken up
like vaccination, use of medicines, procurement of vaccines, sample
collection for testing through a power point presentation.
While taking district wise details of LSD, ACS directed the
concerned officers to follow proper protocols of treatment as per
recommendation of government of India besides accelerating the
animal vaccination process so that further spread of the disease is
prevented speedily.
ACS stressed upon the officers to conduct more awareness camps on
the disease at different places in both the divisions especially in
highly affected areas to spread awareness on the disease among the
people so that precautionary measures could be taken in time.
Dulloo exhorted upon the officers to involve adequate field staff to
ensure proper vaccination and launch door to door awareness
campaign and inspections in more affected areas. He also asked for
ensuring regular visits by field staff to make farmers aware about the
Lumpy Skin Disease.
ACS also enquired about the availability of medicines while directing
both the Directors to ensure sufficient medicines in all the affected
areas so that the spread can be tackled timely and effectively.
Earlier, it was informed that till date 64479 animals have been
affected with Lumpy Skin Disease.
Director, Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal, Chairmen and
members of Task Force, Kashmir/Jammu, Chief Husbandry Officers
besides other senior officers attended the meeting in person and
through VC.