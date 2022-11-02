Dulloo reviews status of Lumpy Skin Disease in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Nov 01: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS),

Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, today

chaired a meeting to review measures being put in place towards

containment of spread of lumpy skin disease in Jammu and Kashmir.

The concerned officers highlighted district wise present status of the

disease besides elaborating on controlling measures being taken up

like vaccination, use of medicines, procurement of vaccines, sample

collection for testing through a power point presentation.

While taking district wise details of LSD, ACS directed the

concerned officers to follow proper protocols of treatment as per

recommendation of government of India besides accelerating the

animal vaccination process so that further spread of the disease is

prevented speedily.

ACS stressed upon the officers to conduct more awareness camps on

the disease at different places in both the divisions especially in

highly affected areas to spread awareness on the disease among the

people so that precautionary measures could be taken in time.

Dulloo exhorted upon the officers to involve adequate field staff to

ensure proper vaccination and launch door to door awareness

campaign and inspections in more affected areas. He also asked for

ensuring regular visits by field staff to make farmers aware about the

Lumpy Skin Disease.

ACS also enquired about the availability of medicines while directing

both the Directors to ensure sufficient medicines in all the affected

areas so that the spread can be tackled timely and effectively.

Earlier, it was informed that till date 64479 animals have been

affected with Lumpy Skin Disease.

Director, Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal, Chairmen and

members of Task Force, Kashmir/Jammu, Chief Husbandry Officers

besides other senior officers attended the meeting in person and

through VC.