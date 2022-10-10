DSWO Ramban inaugurates cricket series in Banihal

Ramban, Oc t 10: District Social Welfare Officer, Ramban, Rahul Gupta inaugurated a cricket series event in Banihal as

part of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan.

Addressing the youth about the negative ramifications of drugs and its impact on society, the DSWO requested the

participant players to promote sports and involve more youth of the society and vicinity which will play a key role in

supplementing the efforts of district administration towards eradication of drug abuse.

The participating youth were also requested to stay vigilant about their own society, check and observe the

behavioral changes among the other youth and if found susceptible, immediately inform the District Administration and the

social welfare department so that the victims can be easily identified and further process of their rehabilitation may be

started at the earliest. The event ended with the pledge against drug abuse.