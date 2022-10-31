DSEK issues new classwork timings for schools

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered for change in the classwork timing in schools across Kashmir with effect from November 1.

As per the DSEK order, all the government and private (recognized) schools of Kashmir Division falling within Municipal limits of Srinagar city will observe class work timings from 10am to 3pm.“The schools falling outside Municipal limits of Srinagar will observe timing from 10.30am to 3.30 pm from November 1 of 2022,” the order reads.The directorate has warned the schools to strictly adhere to the new school timing.

“Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously,” the order reads further.