Downtown Heroes FC felicitates ex-India footballer Arun

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27: Prominent football club of J&K, Downtown Heroes FC felicitated former India footballer from the Union Territory, Arun Malhotra on being nominated as

member Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Club’s founder, Mushtaq Bashir and co-founder, Hinan Bhat met Arun on latter’s visit to Srinagar to discuss the development of football in J&K. Arun, who

works with ONGC, currently on a private visit to Kashmir and has been interacting with budding footballer's and members of football clubs and district

associations.

While terming Arun as legend of J&K football, Downtown Heroes said that it was a matter of pride to see a footballer from J&K as part of the top committee

of AIFF.

Downtown Heroes FC officials apprised Malhotra of the current football scenario in J&K and the activities of the club. They also discussed with Arun the

ways of improving club and to make it name in Indian football arena.

"It was nice to see a former India footballer and son of the soil, Arun in Srinagar. We have fruitful interactions with regard to development of the game in

J&K. Such interactions certainly help t will help in the development of the game," said Mushtaq Bashir.

"We also discussed various issues concerning football on J&K with Malhotra. We also raised the issue of no J&K team in second division I-League from last

two season. Arun assured us that he will take up the matter with those at the helm of affairs raise these issues with the concerned," he said.